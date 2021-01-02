IRGC Chief visits Abu Musa island, vows decisive response to enemies

TEHRAN -Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami paid a visit on Saturday to Abu Musa island where he issued a stern warning to enemies.

“We have shown both in words and action that we will respond to any action by the enemy against us with a reciprocal, decisive and strong blow, and it has been proven many times that we do not ignore or leave any threat or aggression by enemies unanswered,” the IRGC chief said, according to Fars news agency.

He added, “The IRGC Navy, especially in recent years, has achieved extraordinary capabilities and achievements, and what we are witnessing today is part of the IRGC's power and might at sea.”

During his visit, the IRGC commander inspected the IRGC bases and assets on the island, saying that the Basij forces stationed on the Abu Musa island are at the forefront of defending Iran.

Addressing these forces, General Salami said, “Today, You are at the forefront of defending the country in the Abu Musa island. And when the enemy sees you, it comes to the conclusion that it must act and treat this nation in a polite, respectful and cautious way because your presence is indicative of the will of a whole nation.”

The top Iranian general also reiterated that the three Persian Gulf Islands of the Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa are indispensable parts of the Iranian soil and national sovereignty, describing them as the frontline of defense against extra-regional enemies, according to a Tasnim report.