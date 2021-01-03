Sylvia Engdahl’s “Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki” appears in Persian  

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Sylvia Engdahl’s book “The Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki” has recently been published by Qoqnus Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Shahrbanu Saremi.

Each chapter of the book opens with background information, including primary source material, covering the periods leading up to, during and after the event.

Then, each chapter offers an in-depth, multinational perspective on the controversies surrounding the event and the current implications or long-lasting effects. Each volume concludes with first-person narratives from people who lived through or were directly impacted by the event.

Engdahl is the author of ten science-fiction novels, six of which, including Newbery Honor book “Enchantress from the Stars”, are the books also enjoyed by many adults.

Although she is best known as an author for young adults, her most recent novels, the duology “Hidden Flame” (Stewards of the Flame and Promise of the Flame) and the duology “Rising Flame” (Defender of the Flame and Herald of the Flame) are adult science fiction and are not appropriate for middle-school readers.

She has also written a nonfiction book, “The Planet-Girded Suns: The Long History of Belief in Exoplanets”, of which updated and expanded paperback and ebook editions were published in 2012, and three collections of her essays. Most of the nonfiction books listed under her name were edited, rather than written, by her as a freelance editor of anthologies for high schools.

Engdahl says, “I listed only a few of the books I’ve read here. Those that appear are just some of the best ones I read in the past about subjects dealt with in my novels.”

Photo: Front cover of Sylvia Engdahl’s book “The Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki”.

RM/MMS/YAW



