TEDPIX drops 24,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 24,807 points to 1.285 million on Saturday, which is the first day of the Iranian calendar week.

Over 11.124 billion securities worth 106.5 trillion rials (about $2.535 billion) were traded at the TSE on Saturday.

The first market’s index fell 21,967 points, and the second market’s index dropped 36,698 points.

TEDPIX had lost 6.5 percent in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index stood at 1.31 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro Group, Social Security Investment Company, Saipa Company, and National Iranian Copper Industry Company were the most widely followed indices.

Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand has recently said that the stock market is now on the right track and has reached a stage that can be trusted in terms of performance.

MA/MA