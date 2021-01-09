“Blue Land” named best at Silver State Film Festival

TEHRAN – “Blue Land” by Iranian director Ali Fakhr-Musavi has won the award for best international feature at the Silver State Film Festival in the U.S.

The film, which is a co-production of Iran, Czech, Italy and Ukraine, tells the story of Dr. Arash and his wife, who are covering the process of getting divorced and they will appear in the court of justice very soon.

Earlier in July 2019 when Fakhr-Musavi was making the film he said, “I didn’t want to make anymore films showing an Iranian family with a lot of children, all of whom must take turns wearing a single pair of shoes.”

“I am bored with such images that movies are portraying about my country,” he added.

“Unfortunately, Europeans still deem us as nomads while they once knew us by Abbas Kiarostami’s ‘Taste of Cherry’,” he lamented.

“I have frequently told Iranian officials that if we don’t enter the international current, our cinema will fade away,” noted Fakhr-Musavi, who has previously made “Autumn Memories” along with film studios in Czech and Ukraine.

The Silver State Film Festival is an independent film festival held in Nevada and Las Vegas. It strives to highlight local and international filmmakers in high-quality screening environments.

“Dart” by Tamo Zaen from Syria was selected as best international short.

“Manasanamaha” by Deepak Reddy from India won the award for best foreign-language short.

In the film, a young man muses on the nature of love, recounting three relationships from his past. The women in his life resemble three different seasons, namely Chaitra (Spring), Varsha (Monsoon) and Seeta (Winter).

Michael Paul Girard was named best director for his feature “Gam Cam Grrl”, which is about a woman who lures a notorious hacker to Moscow to help her commit the crime of the century.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Ali Fakhr-Musavi’s drama “Blue Land”.

