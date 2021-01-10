Feelsales offers Iran’s “Jebeer”, “Think about It”

TEHRAN – Iranian animations “Jebeer” and “Think about It” have been offered by Feelsales, an international VOD platform dedicated to documentary, animated and short films.

Located in the Spanish capital of Madrid, Feelsales is also an international sales agency devoted to documentary films and short films.

“Think about It” directed by Faezeh Sepehr-Sadeqian is a free adaption of “Anecdote on the Decline of the Work Ethic” by German writer Heinrich Boll.

The movie competed in numerous international events, including the Goldensun Short Film Festival in Zebbug, Malta and the Izmir International Short Film Festival in Turkey.

“Jebeer” by Reyhaneh Mirhashemi is about a wildlife ranger who is patrolling a protective area while his soul is intertwined with nature and all the creatures he is protecting. He runs freely and lives with the animals, surrounded by beauty. But, as fate would have it, he is confronted with some poachers.

The movies have been produced at Hoorakhsh Studio, an animation studio in Tehran that produced the acclaimed movie “The Last Fiction” directed by Ashkan Rahgozar.

Hoorakhsh’s graphic novels “Arshia”, “Arshia 1” and “Jamshid”, all written by Rahgozar, had been published earlier by Markosia, a leading UK publisher of graphic novels and comic books.

