Brentford complete permanent signing of Ghoddos

TEHRAN - Brentford football club have finalized a deal to add Saman Ghoddos to their squad on a permanent basis.

The 27-year-old Iranian winger initially joined The Bees from Amiens SC on loan in September. This was due to be a one-year loan, but all parties have agreed to complete a permanent transfer.

Saman has signed a Brentford contract until the summer of 2023 and there is an option for an extra year, brentfordfc.com reported.

The Iran international completed his move on the same weekend he scored the winner for The Bees in an Emirates FA Cup win over Middlesbrough, after setting up the first goal for Halil Dervisoglu.

Ghoddos made his debut in the Carabao Cup win over Fulham and set up a goal for Marcus Forss with one of the first touches of his Brentford career. He has made 19 appearances for Brentford so far, 16 of them in the EFL Championship and eight of them from the start. He has been on the losing side only once in his 19 games for The Bees.

Born in Malmö, Sweden, to Iranian parents, Saman worked his way through the Swedish lower leagues before making his name at Östersunds FK. He was part of the squad that won the Svenska Cup in 2017, their first major trophy, and won the club’s Player of the Year award, a prize he would pick up again the following season. That cup win earned OFK a Europa League place and Saman played in all 13 of Östersunds’ European games, scoring four goals, on their run from the Second Qualifying Round through to a Last 32 tie against Arsenal.

He moved to Amiens in August 2018 after Iran’s World Cup campaign in Russia, where he played all three group games. That was his second piece of international recognition after scoring one goal in two games for Sweden. Saman won his 22nd cap for Iran late in 2020 and has two goals to his name for the Persians.