Spanish translation of “My Uncle Soleimani” appears in Venezuela 

TEHRAN – A Spanish translation of “My Uncle Soleimani”, a book that reflects Martyr Qassem Soleimani’s affection for children, has recently been published in Venezuela.

Published by the El Faro International Publishing House, the book was introduced in capital Caracas during a ceremony attended by Mayor Erika Farias Pena, the head of the Capital District Government, Jacqueline Faria and Iranian Ambassador Hojjatollah Ansari.

The mayor read an excerpt from the book for the cultural figures and other people who attended the ceremony.

Written by Mohammad-Ali Jaberi, the Persian version of the book has been published by Ketabak Publications.

The book contains 20 stories, which provide a truly deep insight into the character of Commander Soleimani and enjoin children to think of the personality as a role model.

The book has been published both in Spanish and French, and has been distributed in Venezuela, Ecuador and Colombia by the publisher.

After his martyrdom on January 3, 2020, many books have been published about the Commander.

The Alhoda International Cultural, Artistic and Publishing Institute published the book “Great Commander”.

The book was published on the first martyrdom anniversary of the commander and contains a series of articles written by Iraqi cultural figures.

Earlier in January, Iran’s Cultural Office in Baghdad published a book on martyr Soleimani in Iraq both in Persian and Arabic under the title “Guest of Iraq Written by Iraqi Personalities”.

The book contains interviews with 18 political and religious officials, experts and analysts.

“Characteristics of the School of Martyr Soleimani”, a book giving a brief analysis of the personal characteristics of Commander Qassem Soleimani through his discourses and memories, has been published in 12 countries.

The book originally was written by Hojjatolesalm Ali Shirazi in Persian and published by Khate Moqaddam Publications.

The book has been published in Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Georgia, Pakistan, Iraq and Syria, and will be published in France and Afghanistan in the near future.

The countries of Senegal, Chad and Nigeria have received the e-book versions of the book.

In addition, publishers across the country have commemorated the first martyrdom anniversary of Commander Qassem Soleimani by the release of several new books about the IRGC Quds chief.

The collection includes “I Am Qassem Soleimani” published by Mobasher Publications, “No End to This Man” by Rahe Behesht, and “Dear Soleimani” by Hemaseye Yaran.

Astan Qods Razavi’s Institute for Youth also released “A Love Story”.

Photo: A poster for the Spanish version of “My Uncle Soleimani” published by El Faro International Publishing House.

RM/MMS/YAW