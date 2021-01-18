Yemenis protest U.S. decision to designate Houthis as terrorist organization

Hundreds of Yemenis gathered in front of the U.S. embassy in Sana'a on Monday to condemn the State Department's designation of the Houthis as a terrorist organization.

The speaker of Yemeni Shura Council has condemned the U.S. move, saying the current U.S. administration itself is the official sponsor of international terrorism.

Mohammed Hussein al-Aidarous made the remarks in a letter to a number of his counterparts in different countries, including Malaysia, Pakistan, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, China, Japan, India, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Australia, Argentina, and Brazil, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He denounced the United States’ continuous support for the Saudi-led coalition that waged a war against Yemen six years ago, the Yemen News Agency (SABA) reported on Sunday.

Aidarous noted that the American support for the Saudi-led coalition has led to serious human rights violations and crimes against the Yemenis, as well as attempts to disintegrate Yemen, occupy its lands, plunder its wealth and control its decision.