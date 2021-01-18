Esteghlal move back on top, Persepolis beat Foolad: IPL

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team defeated Tractor 3-1 in Tabriz to move back top of Iran Professional League (IPL) table in Matchday 11 on Monday.

The Blues, who earned a late draw against Persepolis in Tehran derby last week, registered a valuable win in Tabriz’s Yadegare Emam Stadium.

Esteghlal Malian striker Cheick Diabate scored twice in the 38th and 65th minutes. Mehdi Ghaedi also scored for Esteghlal on the hour mark.

Mohammad Abbaszadeh scored a consolation goal in the 80th minute.

In Tehran, Persepolis earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over Foolad in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Mehdi Abdi was on target in the 29th minute and Luciano Pereira Mendes equalized the match from the penalty spot in the 64th minute.

Persepolis midfielder Ahmad Nourollahi scored the winning goal in the 77th minute.

Esteghlal lead the table with 22 points and Persepolis moved up to sixth place with 15 points with two matches in hands.