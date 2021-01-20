Mofakham complex selected tourism icon of North Khorasan province

TEHRAN – The extensively restored Mofakham complex has been selected as the tourism icon of North Khorasan province, the provincial tourism chief said on Wednesday.

The reconstruction and revival of the historical-cultural complex has made this place as a symbol of tourism and economy [prosperity] of the northeastern province, Habib Yazdanpanah said.

Furthermore, several tourism-related projects are currently underway on the premises of the complex, the official said.

“One of the goals of this [development] projects is to create a dynamic and vibrant social and economic center in the city and to build a suitable place for the supply and presentation of souvenirs and handicrafts,”

Located in Bojnurd, the Qajar-era complex was damaged by an earthquake in May 2017. Some tour experts say the revival of the complex is a turning point for other abandoned buildings in the province to regain their former glory.

Most foreign tourists pass straight through North Khorasan in transit between Mashhad and Gorgan, but if one has time to explore, it’s worth diverting south from the capital, Bojnurd, towards Esfarayen, famed for its wrestling tournaments, the remarkable citadel of Belqays and the partly preserved stepped village of Roein some 20km north.

AFM/