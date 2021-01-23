Hassan Taftian wins gold at Meeting Elite Indoor
January 23, 2021 - 14:23
TEHRAN – Iranian sprinter Hassan Taftian claimed a gold medal at the 2nd Meeting Elite Indoor in Miramas Friday night.
He won the 60-meter race with a time of 6.68 seconds.
French athletes Ryan Zeze and Marvin Rene finished in second and third place respectively, clocking 6.70 seconds.
Taftian, fastest Iranian man, won a quota place for the Tokyo Olympics in the men’s 100-meter by hitting the national record of 10.03 at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Paris in August 2019.
The 2nd Meeting Elite Indoor was held at the Miramas Stadium.
