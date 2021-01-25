Jahangiri: The country will see brighter days in spring

TEHRAN- Iran’s Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri says “the winter days are going to come to an end and the country will see brighter days in the spring.”

Jahangiri made the remarks while visiting the international oil, gas, refining, and petrochemical fair in Tehran on Sunday.

“The country’s achievements in the fields of oil, gas, and petrochemicals indicate the failure of cruel sanctions against the Islamic Republic,” Jahangiri remarked.

“The achievements of this exhibition indicate that Iran is moving towards development and progress,” the vice president noted.

Praising Iran’s “great achievements” in the fields of oil, gas, refining, and petrochemical, he said, “The exhibition is a reason of the ‘long strides’ the country has taken to make products that can be distributed both inside and outside the country.”

Pointing to the recent inauguration of the Bidboland gas refinery in southwestern Iran, Jahangiri said, “No one could imagine the country can implement such projects under the harshest and toughest U.S. sanctions in the past three years.”

Jahangiri said even in the past few months when Donald Trump was still in office, Iran set considerable records in the export of crude oil and oil condensates.

“At a time when they wished to zero out Iran’s oil sales, we achieved the biggest record in crude oil export in December 2020-January 2021,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the vice president, a graduate of the Sharif University of Technology, said, “The construction of compressors and turbines made with valid international standards by Iran indicates the country's ability to provide great services in the oil industry."

On Thursday, President Rouhani inaugurated the Bidboland natural gas refinery in Khuzestan. It is one of the largest projects in West Asia. The value of the project was $3.4 billion.



