IPEC 2021 underway in Tehran

TEHRAN - The 6th Iranian Petroleum and Energy Club Congress and Exhibition (IPEC 2021) kicked off in Tehran on Tuesday, at Industrial Management Institute Conference Center, Shana reported.

IPEC which is the biggest event of its kind in West Asia examines the key topics that affect the rapidly advancing oil, gas, and energy industries in Iran and around the world.

Speaking in the opening ceremony of the event, the Chairman of the Board of Iran’s Petrochemical Industries Development Management Company Habibollah Bitaraf, who is also a member of the congress’ policy council, outlined the main axes of this year’s congress.

The future of gas production and consumption, horizons of future trade, value creation, and gas consumption, strengthening E&P companies to achieve eight million barrels of oil production capacity, new financing methods considering the capital market, the impact of current world conditions on the future of Iran’s oil and energy industries, oil and energy regulatory, non-governmental investment challenges in Iran's electricity and renewable energy industry, upstream production for petrochemical industry, methanol surplus, price effects, and value chain completion, the role of government and private sector and the export markets for oil, petro-refineries vs. petrochemical complexes, and the role of international cooperation in the post-Covid-19 era, are the main axes of this year’s event, according to the official.

Bitaraf noted that the three-day congress will be held in full compliance with health and safety protocols.

The coronavirus pandemic in Iran, like countries all around the world, has created special and new conditions for all industries; the situation has influenced the way many events are held. So this year’s IPEC is being held half-physical and half-virtual.

The previous IPEC congress was held with the presence of more than 4,000 experts from local and international organizations and companies dealing with key issues in the oil, gas, and energy industries.

