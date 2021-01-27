Biden seeking to review U.S. relations with Riyadh: analyst

TEHRAN - Reza Mirabian, an expert on Saudi Arabia, says the Biden administration is seeking to review relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the challenges between the U.S. team and Saudi Arabia during the Biden administration, Mirabian dismisses a possible coup against the Saudi crown prince with the support of the CIA.

“The new U.S. president has been in the White House for a week and a coup plot against Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS), the Saudi Crown Prince, seems unlikely, but the Saudi tone shows they feel danger,” the analyst said, according to the Iranian Labor News Agency (ILNA).

“The possibility of a coup d’état in Riyadh has attracted the attention of many analysts, elites and security and political experts. According to available data, the CIA is seeking to oust the Saudi crown prince, after the transfer of power in Washington,” he says, adding, “These speculations were prompted due to the disagreement between Democrats and Republicans in supporting Muhammad bin Salman, but these data seem to be exaggerated.”

He says he believes the news that has been published regarding CIA’s efforts to consider alternatives to the Saudi crown prince “can only be media speculation."

“Democrats, as well as the political and security structure of the United States, are well aware that a person like Muhammad bin Nayef can be a right guy to serve the interests of the United States. I think, if the U.S. intends to eliminate Mohammad Bin Salman, it will gradually marginalize the Saudi Crown Prince,” Mirabian remarked.

EE/PA