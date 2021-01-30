Tehran hosting intl. exhibits of mines, auto parts, paint

TEHRAN – The 16th International Exhibition for Mines, Construction Machinery and Related Industry and Equipment (Iran ConMin), the 15th International Auto Parts Exhibition, and the 20th International Paint, Resin, Coatings, Composites, and Plating Industries Fair (IPCC) opened at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Saturday, IRNA reported.

The opening ceremonies of the exhibitions were attended by senior officials including the country’s Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Alireza Razm Hosseini.

As reported, some 130 Iranian companies, some of which are representatives of foreign exhibitors, are taking part in the ConMin exhibition to showcase their latest achievements and products in the mining industry.

This year due to the coronavirus pandemic no foreign company is attending this four-day event directly.

As for the Auto Parts Exhibition, the four-day event hosts more than 200 companies, manufacturers, and agencies active in the industry to present the latest technologies in this field while exchanging information and exploring collaborative cooperation.

A special pavilion has also been set up in this year’s event in which foreign companies are able to interact with their Iranian counterparts through online platforms to exchange knowledge and technology and to discuss future cooperation.

Some 72 Iranian companies are also presenting their latest products and services at the IPCC exhibit.

Head of the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO), head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), and the managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company were also among the officials who attended the opening ceremony of the mentioned exhibitions.

Due to the special conditions caused by the pandemic, only managers, businessmen, scholars, and experts are allowed to visit this year’s exhibitions. Ordinary people are, however, able to visit the exhibitions virtually.

EF/MA

Photo: Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Alireza Razm Hosseini cuts the ribbon at the opening ceremony of Iran ConMin exhibition in Tehran on Saturday.