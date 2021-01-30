Iran wins two golds at J5 Kish Island 2021 Tennis Tournament

TEHRAN – Mandegar Farzami and Ali Yazdani from Iran claimed two gold medals at the J5 Kish Island 2021 Tennis Tournament.

Farzami defeated Russian Irina Artemova 6-2, 6-3 at the Girls’ final and won the gold medal.

Yazdani also seized a gold medal after defeating his countryman Kasra Rahmani 6-0, 6-2 in the Boys’ final.

In Doubles’ section, Iranian girl team consists of Parnia Roknabadi and Fatemeh Zanjani lost to Turkey team (Lara Eroglu, Sude Ince) 6-0, 5-7, 10-6 in the final match.

The tournament brought tennis players from the U.S., Germany, Turkey, Mali, and Romania together in Iran’s southern Kish Island.