Keigo Higashino’s “Salvation of a Saint” Published in Persian

TEHRAN – “Salvation of a Saint” by Keigo Higashino, a Japanese author who is chiefly known for his mystery novels, has recently been published in Persian.

Mohammadreza Abbasabadi is the translator of the novel published by Chatrang in Tehran.

An English translation of “Salvation of a Saint” by Alexander O. Smith was published in 2012.

In 2011, “The Devotion of Suspect X” was a hit with critics and readers alike. The first major English language publication from the most popular bestselling writer in Japan, it was acclaimed as “stunning,” “brilliant” and “ingenious.”

Now physics professor Manabu Yukawa — Detective Galileo — returns in a new case of impossible murder, where instincts clash with facts, and theory with reality.

Yoshitaka, who was about to exit from his marriage and leave his wife, is poisoned by arsenic-laced coffee and dies. His wife, Ayane, is the logical suspect — except that she was hundreds of miles away when he was murdered. The lead detective, Tokyo Police Detective Kusanagi, is immediately smitten with her and refuses to believe that she could have had anything to do with the crime. His assistant, Kaoru Utsumi, however, is convinced Ayane is guilty. While Utsumi’s instincts tell her one thing, the facts of the case are another matter. So she does what her boss has done for years when stymied — she calls upon Professor Manabu Yukawa.

But even the brilliant mind of Dr. Yukawa has trouble with this one, and he must somehow find a way to solve an impossible murder and capture a very real, very deadly murderer.

“Salvation for a Saint” is Higashino at his mind-bending best, pitting emotion against fact in a beautifully plotted crime novel filled with twists and reverses that will astonish and surprise even the most attentive and jaded of readers.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Japanese writer Keigo Higashino's novel “Salvation of a Saint”.

MMS/YAW