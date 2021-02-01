Private sector calls on Majlis to supervise implementation of regulations

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafeie has called on the parliament (Majlis) to supervise the proper implementation of existing regulations rather than passing on new rules, the ICCIMA portal reported on Monday.

Speaking at a gathering of the board members of Mashhad Chamber of Commerce with the members of the parliament’s economic committee, Shafeie mentioned the increasing number of new regulations passed in the parliament, saying:” If this trend continues, we will again face the accumulation of new laws and regulations in the country; Therefore, supervising the proper implementation of the existing regulations should take precedence over the adoption of new laws.”

“In one of his TV interviews, the speaker of the parliament stated that the priority of the MPs should be monitoring the implementation of the law, so we consider this issue to be a priority for the parliament as well,” Shafeie stressed.

Noting that the problems in the country's economy are fundamental, the ICCIMA head said: “The tree of the country's economy has been infected with a root-eating pest but we are pruning its branches (by adapting new regulations); this means we are only concerned about the appearance of the economy while its problems are deeply rooted.”

Criticizing policies that do not look at the long-term benefits of the country's economy, the head of the Iran Chamber noted: “Exceptions and regulations are currently misplaced in the government and exceptions have become rules, which are very dangerous, and we see the manifestation of this situation in the multiplicity of decisions or the performance of the executive bodies.”

He further emphasized the need to reform the banking system in the country and pointed to the operational problems of banks, saying: “MPs in three terms of parliament urged the government to submit a bill to reform the banking system, but this was not done and finally the parliament itself presented a plan in this regard.”

Photo: ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie (3rd R) at a meeting with members of parliament’s economic committee