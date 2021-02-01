Iran says hopes to see changes in new U.S. administration

TEHRAN - Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, said on Monday that Iran is waiting for the new U.S. government to practically lift all sanctions imposed by Donald Trump’s administration.

Iran has announced that a mere announcement by the new Biden administration that the U.S. plans to return to the 2015 nuclear agreement is not enough, insisting that actions and not words are important.



“A signature on paper is not sufficient, and response to it is just a signature on paper,” Khatibzadeh told a press conference on Monday

Khatibzadeh heavily criticized the U.S. for ignoring UN Security Resolution 2231 which has confirmed the nuclear agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The U.S. in fact violated international law by ignoring the Security Council resolution.

According to the JCPOA, Iran agreed to put limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for termination of economic and financial sanctions.

“Iran is not waiting for statement; Iran expects that its national capitals be accessible, Iranian oil can be easily exchanged, and Iran accesses its money, and insurance for Iranian (firms) is provided,” the spokesman said when asked about possible strategy of the Biden administration towards the JCPOA.

Speaking to reporters about regional and international issues, he noted, “The U.S not only withdraw from the JCPOA but it violated United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231. The U.S. cannot rejoin the JCPOA automatically. The revocation of sanctions is the most important part of the U.S. return to the JCPOA.”

“As far as the revocation of the sanctions doesn’t happen, the U.S. will be identified as a violator of the JCPOA. The U.S. commitments and Resolution 2231 are the criteria for Iran. Therefore, Iran expects that Biden’s administration will correct the wrong path of the former U.S. administration,” he remarked.

He asserted, “Iran only looks at the measures taken by the U.S., and Iran responds accordingly.”

Pointing to the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, he said, “Iran always insists on regional cooperation without the intervention of foreign powers. Foreign countries are the causes of crisis in the region.”



On possible talks with Saudi Arabia, he said, “The course of negotiation is still open. Whenever Saudi Arabia corrects its path, ends the war in Yemen, the Islamic Republic is ready to talk.”

EE/PA