Intl. Festival of Tribes Culture wraps up in northern Iran

A nomad ensemble performs during the closing ceremony of the 14th International Festival of Tribes Culture in Gorgan, the capital of Iran’s northern province of Golestan, on January 31, 2021.

Live performances, different exhibitions of regional arts, handicrafts, souvenirs, and culinary traditions constitute the core of the event held virtually due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Golestan embraces hundreds of historical and natural sites with UNESCO-registered Gonbad-e Qabus – a one-millennium-old brick tower – amongst its most famous.

AFM/