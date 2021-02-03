Motorcycle rally to mark Islamic Revolution anniversary

TEHRAN – Tens of Iranian cyclists are scheduled to stage a rally across Tehran to commemorate the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Organized by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, the itinerary of the rally, which is scheduled for February 8, will be sketched from the ministry headquarters to Behesht-e Zahra martyrs’ cemetery in southern Tehran.

The majority of international cyclists, who have traversed Iran, say their experience equals an endless charm embracing diverse cultures and landscapes.

