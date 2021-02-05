Rouhani praises legal victory of Iranian diplomats over U.S.

TEHRAN - Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s president, on Thursday welcomed the International Court of Justice’s ruling on a lawsuit pertaining to the U.S. violation of the 1955 Treaty of Amity as a “beautiful and brilliant victory” for the Iranian nation over a superpower, according to Tasnim.

Speaking during inauguration of several industrial projects via a videoconference, Rouhani said, “The great Iranian nation has won a beautiful and absolutely brilliant victory against a superpower after the International Court of Justice dismissed the U.S. objection that the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the lawsuit Tehran has brought against Washington for breach of the 1955 Treaty of Amity and Economic Relations.”

“Although the U.S. had mobilized thousands of experts to win this political war, the Iranian nation won the case with reliance on its jurists and diplomats,” he added. He also emphasized “it shows Iran’s capability to win great victories in all arenas.”

In a ruling issued on Wednesday, the United Nations’ highest court unanimously refuted several of the jurisdiction-related objections that had been brought up by the United States. Regarding the rest of the objections, Washington managed to secure only one favorable vote against 15 negative ones.

The Islamic Republic of Iran lodged a complaint against the U.S. with the ICJ three years ago when former president Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal and restored the sanctions, saying Washington violated the Treaty of Amity and Economic Relations signed by the two countries in 1955.

Iran brought the lawsuit before the ICJ in 2018, strongly protesting the strictly illegal nature of Washington's withdrawal from the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

EE/PA