IRGC general: Russia has admitted Iran has changed global equations

TEHRAN - Brigadier General Hossein Nejat, a commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), says the last year’s retaliatory missile strike on the U.S. military base of Ain al-Assad in western Iraq was so impressive that Russia admitted that Iran has changed the world equations, according to Tasnim news agency.

In a military gathering on Friday, General Nejat said the U.S. hid the reality of what had happened in Ain al-Assad air base after it was targeted with a barrage of IRGC missiles in January 2020 in retaliation for the assassination of top Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani.

On January 3 last year, former U.S. president Donald Trump ordered drone strikes that assassinated Lieutenant General Soleimani. Five days later, Iran retaliated by firing dozens of missiles at the air base in al-Anbar Governorate.

According to the Pentagon, over 100 American soldiers suffered traumatic brain injuries as a result of the missile strike against the airbase.