Iran opens shoulder-fired missile, hybrid solid fuel facilities

TEHRAN - Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, on Saturday opened factories producing advanced shoulder-fired missiles and hybrid solid fuel for various missiles used in ground warfare, according to Tasnim news agency.

After inaugurating the missile factory, he described it as “one of the most unique plants in the region producing short-range air defense missiles.”

Pointing to sophisticated and modern laser and optical technologies for navigation and control used in these missiles, the commander said, “Man-portable rocket launchers for air defense purposes can be employed by troops in various tactical conditions.”

“Iran is now among the three or four countries in the world with the technical know-how to manufacture shoulder-launched assault weapons, employed for air defense at low and medium altitudes,” the military chief says. The top commander said while Iran used to import the first generation of shoulder-fired missiles, it is now a manufacturer of various advanced missiles with a range of around 5 kilometers and capable of hitting different types of approaching and receding targets with different velocities.

The major general also opened a hybrid solid propellant factory supplying fuel for ground combat weapons.

He emphasized, “It was necessary to extend the range and speed of missiles fired in the ground combats.”

“The new solid fuel would boost the power of tactical ground-to-ground, anti-tank and air defense missiles,” he added.

Moreover, Brigadier General Amir Hatami, the defense minister, said, “The country is able to widen the range and speed of its anti-armor and defense missiles, during the inauguration of these factories,” according to Fars news agency.

He stressed that the Armed Forces have almost reached self-sufficiency in manufacturing every equipment and weapon.

Hatami highlighted that the Iranian Armed Forces can increase the range and speed of various missiles, saying, “Relying on astonishing knowledge and advances, the Ministry of Defense and defense industry experts have proven that they are able to produce and supply almost all the defense needs of the Armed Forces.”

"Under the tough conditions of sanctions, the Defense Industries Organization has managed to take valuable steps in designing and producing various types of weapons by planning, cohesion, management, and relying on totally native technology and know-how," he remarked.

The minister added, "Today, no power in the world dares to encroach on our homeland due to the high preparedness of the Armed Forces.”

"The monopoly on production of such advanced [shoulder-launched] missiles is in the hand of few countries in the world, and today the Ministry of Defense has been able to indigenize and mass-produce these missiles," Hatami stressed.

"The shoulder-launched missile is, in fact, one of the most sophisticated and effective weapons against individuals and low-altitude enemy targets," the defense minister stated.

He continued, "The sophistication of shoulder-launched missiles technology is important in that it is simple to handle by combat forces, despite the high level of technology."



“Such air defense shoulder-launched missiles are equal to the most modern ones in the world in terms of technology and tactical capability and are even superior to foreign models in some components," Hatami said.

He added, “Definitely, these missiles increase Iran's defense power in asymmetric low-altitude battle.”

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.