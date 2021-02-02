Iran successfully launches new domestically-built satellite carrier

TEHRAN - The Iranian Defense Ministry has launched a new satellite carrier with a powerful engine running on solid fuel, the national TV announced late on Monday by showing films of the launch.

In a televised interview on Monday, Ahmad Hosseini, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense Aerospace Organization, said the new domestically-designed satellite carrier, named Zoljenah, has been launched in a research program that employs Iran’s most powerful engine consuming solid fuel.

Zoljenah can carry a satellite weighing 220 kg into an orbit 500 kilometers above the Earth.

According to Hosseini, Iran has now three operational satellite carriers, namely Zoljenah, Sarir, and Soroush. Sarir is capable of carrying a payload of one ton into a height of 1,000 km and is going to replace Simorgh.

Hosseini highlighted the successful test of the satellite carrier and noted, “One of the most important achievements of this space experiment is gaining the most powerful solid fuel engine.”

“This satellite carrier, after tests and technology stabilization, will be ready to put operational satellites into orbit, and its main feature is to reduce the costs,” he explained.



Iran has one of the advanced satellites programs in West Asia, however, the Western countries see Iran’s missiles as a conventional military threat to regional stability.

Due to the rising tensions between Iran and the U.S. in recent years, the former U.S. administration have imposed sanctions on Iran’s defense and space industry. Although the sanctions have created some economic difficulties, however, they couldn’t stop Iran’s determination to strengthen its defense and space industries.

Regarding the importance of defense and space program for Iran’s national security, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has emphasized that Tehran would not be “deceived” by the United States’ offer of negotiations and would not give up its missile and space program.

EE/PA