General Hatami says Iran intends to upgrade its fighters

TEHRAN - Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Iran’s defense minister, says Iran is seeking to upgrade its fighter jets.

Speaking on the sidelines of the world’s first ‘hybrid’ air show, Aero India 2021, he noted, “Due to the efforts of aviation industry experts, Iran has gained domestically built products such as Kosar light fighter and Yassin training fighter, all kinds of helicopters and UAVs, and we are looking to upgrade the technology in the sector,” according to the Mehr news agency.

During his visit to India, General Hatami also praised the aviation industry of India and said, “Aero India illustrates that India has embarked on a serious and technological move in the field of the aviation industry and is using its capabilities and those of its private sector to make significant progress.”

Criticizing the harsh economic sanctions on Iran, he emphasized, “The aviation industry of Islamic Republic of Iran has a bright future because of the efforts and perseverance of the committed Iranian experts and we hope to move towards advanced technologies as quickly as possible.”

The world’s first ‘hybrid’ air show – Aero India – is being held in Bengaluru from 3 to 5 February. Top aviation firms have participated in the event, while India is showcasing its indigenous defense capability.

In addition to aviation giants such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Dassault and Airbus, top defense firms including Thales, BAE Systems and missile manufacturer MBDA have taken part in the air show.

In recent years, India has tried to find African and the Indian Ocean Region customers for the export of fighter jets, helicopters, and missiles. Among them, Iran is willing to purchase high tech arms and military equipment from non-Western countries, including India, regardless of the U.S. and EU sanctions on Iran.

EE/PA