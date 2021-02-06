Exhibit features indigenous Iranian handicrafts, cuisines, and textiles

TEHRAN – An exhibition of local Iranian handicrafts, cuisines, and handwoven textiles has opened to the public in the city of Sardasht, West Azarbaijan province.

Potteries, kilim carpets, enamel and embroidery works, traditional food, various side dishes and pickles, as well as handwoven textiles are amongst highlights of the 15-day exhibit, which is organized on the occasion of the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, CHTN quoted a local tourism official as saying on Friday.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19, 2020). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces, according to data provided by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

AFM/