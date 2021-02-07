Leader: Iran will reverse nuclear steps if U.S. lifts all sanctions

TEHRAN - Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said on Sunday that Iran will reverse its nuclear steps once the U.S. lifts its sanctions in a manner that could be verifiable by the Islamic Republic.

“Iran will return to its JCOPA obligations once the U.S. fully lifts its sanctions in action and not in words or on paper, and once the sanction removal is verified by Iran,” Ayatollah Khamenei asserted, according to Press TV.

The JCPOA is the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal under which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for termination of economic and financial sanctions.

PA/PA