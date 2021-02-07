Virtual exhibit of Persian architecture underway in India 

TEHRAN – An on-line exhibition of 3D photos, featuring specimens of traditional Iranian architecture, is currently underway in India on the occasion of Fajr ceremonies (Jan. 31- Feb. 10, marking the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution).

Entitled “Architecture and Historical Buildings of Iran”, the exhibit has been organized by the Iranian cultural office in Mumbai, Iranian cultural attaché Mohsen Ashuri said, Mehr reported on Sunday.

The exhibit aims at promoting and introducing high tourism capacities of Iran by displaying a part of its tourist attractions, the official added.

Due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, such exhibitions are necessary to be hold online, he explained.

Iran is home to one of the world’s oldest continuous major civilizations, embracing settlements dating back to c. 4000 BC. From a wider point of view, Iranian history can be divided into Pre-Islamic and Islamic eras. The Medes unified Iran as a nation and empire in 625 BC. The Islamic conquest of Persia (633–656) that put an end to the mighty Sassanid Empire (224–651) was a turning point in the history of the nation.

The name of Iran, formerly known as Persia, mostly conjures up the first Persian Empire, ruled by the Achaemenids (550 – 330 BC) and sites such as Pasargadae and Persepolis. However, there are tens of prehistorical sites as the Burnt City in Sistan-Baluchestan, Tepe Sialk in Kashan, Susa and Chogha Zanbil in the Khuzestan province, and Ecbatana in Hamedan which predate the Achaemenid period.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 24 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, it aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025. The latest available data show eight million tourists visited the Islamic Republic during the first ten months of the Iranian calendar year 1398 (started March 21, 2019).

