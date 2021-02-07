Agricultural projects worth over $1b go operational

TEHRAN – Some 372 greenhouse projects as well as two livestock complexes worth 49 trillion rials (about $1.16 billion) were put into operation across Iran by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani through video conference on Sunday, in the 47th series of inauguration ceremonies in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20, 2020).

The mentioned projects, inaugurated concurrently with the Fajr Ten-Day celebrations (this year from January 31 until February 10), are going to create direct job opportunities for 11,850 people.

As reported, the inaugurated greenhouses cover a total area of 954 hectares.

Of the total investment made in the mentioned projects 15.4 trillion rials (about $366.6 million) has been provided by the private sector and the rest is made by the government.

In addition to the mentioned projects, 32 studios for producing agricultural TV programs and 42 broadcast channels for agricultural education were also unveiled throughout the country.

Back in July 2020, Agriculture Ministry had announced plans for creating 2,500 hectares of new greenhouses in the country during the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20), which is named the year of “Surge in Production”.

Also as announced by the managing director of Iran’s Agricultural Parks Company (APC), over 7,250 hectares of land have been allocated to be developed as agricultural parks.

Some 1,500 hectares of fishery parks and 600 hectares of livestock, poultry, and aquaculture parks are also planned to be inaugurated this year, Ali Ashraf Mansouri said.

EF/MA