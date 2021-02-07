Yazd historical neighborhoods being restored, trimmed off

TEHRAN - The mudbrick neighborhoods, thoroughfares, and narrow alleys, situated in the historical texture of the UNESCO-listed Yazd, have undergone some rehabilitation works, the tourism chief of the central Iranian city has announced.

“To maintain the dynamism of the historical texture of Yazd, to preserve it and create better conditions for living in it, some of the old neighborhoods including New Kushk, Shah Abolqasem, New Bazaar, and Fahadan are currently being restored and trimmed off,” Mohammadreza Falahati said on Sunday.

The project involves painting the doors of historical mansions, strengthening walls using cob material, and repairing the gutters, the official added.

With an area of 945 hectares, the historical texture of Yazd is the only [urban] texture in the country, whose original mud-brick body is preserved and social life is going on inside it, therefore such projects are being carried out to improve the living standards of its residents, he explained.

In July 2017, the historical texture of the city of Yazd was named a UNESCO World Heritage. Wedged between the northern Dasht-e Kavir and the southern Dasht-e Lut on a flat plain, the oasis city enjoys a very harmonious public-religious architecture that dates from different eras.

With its winding lanes, forest of badgirs (wind catchers), mud-brick houses, atmospheric alleyways, and centuries of history, Yazd is a delightful place to stay, referring to as a ‘don't miss’ destination by almost all travel associates in the region.

Yazd Jameh Mosque, Dowlatabad Garden, the Yazd Atash Behram, also known as Atashkadeh-e Yazd, Towers of Silence, and adjacent desert landscape are among its tourist sites.

