Iran’s Judiciary chief to visit Iraq on Monday

TEHRAN –Iran’s Judiciary chief Ayatollah Seyed Ibrahim Raisi will pay a two-day visit to Iraq to sign a number of memoranda of understanding, Iraq’s Judiciary said in a statement on Sunday.

“At the invitation of the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Dr. Faiq Zidan, the head of the Judiciary in the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Eminence, Ayatollah Ibrahim Raisi, will arrive in Baghdad tomorrow, Monday 8-2-2021, at the head of a high-level judicial delegation,” the statement said.

The Iranian delegation will visit the headquarters of the Supreme Judicial Council on Tuesday to sign a number of memoranda of understanding between the two countries in the framework of judicial and legal cooperation, the statement added.

“On the sidelines of the visit, memoranda of understanding will be signed with the Ministry of Justice, the Federal Integrity Commission and the High Commission for Human Rights in Iraq,” the statement concluded.

During his visit, Raisi is expected to meet with Iraq’s leaders including President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, according to the Iraqi Middle East News website.

Iran’s top judge will also pay a visit to holy shrines in the Iraqi provinces of Najaf and Karbala.