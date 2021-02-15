Raisi suggests prison inspection between Iran and the West

TEHRAN - Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, the head of the Iranian Judiciary, has suggested that if Western countries are sincere in their respect for human rights they can open their prisons for inspection by Iran and in that situation Iran will be ready to open its prisons to them.

“We are ready to open the doors of our prisons, so pretenders of human rights can visit any Iranian prisoner they want, if they allow us to visit any prisoner we want in their country,” the top judge remarked.

Pointing to his recent visit to Iraq, Raisi also said, “Iran and Iraq agreed to cooperate on the case related to the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani.”

Raisi stressed that Iran’s relation with its neighbors is a top priority, underlining, “I hope Iran’s international collaboration with Iraq will bear a positive result.”

EE/PA