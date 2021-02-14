Clerical association declares support for Raisi presidential candidacy

TEHRAN - The Combatant Clergy Association will support the candidacy of Ebrahim Raisi for the 2021 presidential election without any hesitation, the association spokesman Gholam Reza Mesbahi Moghadam says, ISNA reported on Sunday.

Raisi, the current Judiciary chief, ran for the post of president in the 2016 elections.

“In the past election, we voted for Raisi,” added Mesbahi Moghadam, a former MP who is now a member of the Expediency Council.

Stressing the necessity of building consensus among members of association in the run-up for the June presidential election, he said, “The association intends to bring together all parties to reach a consensus on the presidential candidate.”

Iranian presidential election will be held on June 18, 2021.

On Joe Biden’s policy towards Iran, Mesbahi Moghadam said, “I see no difference between Biden and his opponents because the U.S. has its own principle. I don’t think the U.S. approach to Iran has changed over 42 years.”

Regarding the revival of the JCPOA, he underlined, “If the U.S. wants to rejoin the nuclear deal, as the Leader said, it needs to lift all sanctions on Iran.”

EE/PA