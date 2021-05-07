Amnesty for 46 Iranian prisoners in Oman on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr

TEHRAN - Iran’s ambassador to Muscat has said 160 Iranians are currently in prison in Oman or living in temporary detention, announcing the 46 of them have been released on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr by Oman’s Sultan.

Ali Najafi said that last year, 66 Iranian prisoners were also pardoned.

The Iranian diplomat noted that the crimes of most Iranian prisoners is drug trafficking and illegal entry, and that these crimes carry heavy penalties in Oman, such as long-term imprisonment and deportation.

Najafi, while thanking the mercy of the Sultan of Oman, said, "Recently, we asked the relevant officials to release prisoners who do not have a private plaintiff, if possible, and we hope to see this happen."

The ambassador stressed the need to intensify preventive measures by the relevant border officials to prevent the commission of the above-mentioned crimes by a small number of offenders and warned that anyone committing these crimes would be severely punished in Oman.

