Welfare Organization to provide 16,000 houses for the underprivileged

TEHRAN – The Welfare Organization will construct some 16,000 houses by the end of the current Iranian calendar year for the underprivileged families under the coverage of the organization.

More than 13,000 residential units have been transferred to the target society in the first nine months of the current year, IRNA quoted Zolfaqar Yazdanmehr, an official with the organization, as saying.

In the past year (ended March 2020), 14,721 houses were delivered to the target society, he noted.

The Welfare Organization is currently building more than 35,000 houses, he said, adding that 2,381 houses were constructed by spending 5.9 trillion rials (about $140 million) and delivered to the families.

At the same time, Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation provided 9,305 housing units to the deprived families during Ten-Day Fajr celebrations (January 31-February 10, marking the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution).

Some 1,790 housing units have been built in urban areas and 7,515 in rural areas, Ahmad Reza Dalvand, director of the housing and engineering office of the foundation stated.

MG