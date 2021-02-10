Tehran, Moscow sign MOU to enhance pharmaceutical cooperation

TEHRAN – Representatives of Iranian and Russian health ministries signed a memorandum of understanding in Moscow on Wednesday to enhance cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, especially the production of medicines and vaccines.

Russia's Vice Health Minister Alexandra Dronova and Iranian Food and Drug Administration’s Head Mohammad Reza Shanehsaz signed the MOU with Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali in attendance, IRNA reported.

Prior to the signing ceremony, the Iranian envoy said the two countries have high potentials to develop bilateral ties. He added that the second batch of the Russian-made vaccine, Sputnik V, will be sent to Iran on Thursday.

For his part, Shanehsaz praised the Russian health ministry’s good management in dealing with the coronavirus.

Heading a delegation, Shanehsaz traveled to Moscow on Sunday to finalize a joint cooperation agreement for the production of the coronavirus vaccine after talks with Russian officials.

Negotiations for a purchase agreement and joint cooperation for the production of Sputnik V vaccine with Russia have been underway for several months, he said, adding that during the trip, an agreement will be signed between the two countries.

He said that 98 percent of the country's pharmaceutical needs are met domestically, adding that by activating the private sector, we are trying to meet the full pharmaceutical needs of the country.

The first consignment of Sputnik V, the Russian-made vaccine for the coronavirus, was imported on February 4.

Importing vaccine from COVAX, a global initiative to ensure rapid and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, is also on the agenda, Shanehsaz said.

On January 27, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said that there are four different ways to supply the coronavirus vaccine, including direct purchase from a foreign country, procurement from the World Health Organization’s COVAX facility, a joint production with a Cuban company as well as domestic production of the vaccine.

He emphasized that Iran will soon be one of the world’s important manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine.

MG

