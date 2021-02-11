Islamic Revolution triumphed in Yemen: ambassador

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution of Iran has successfully inspired the Yemeni people to stage their own Islamic revolution, Iran’s envoy to Yemen said.

Iranian Ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irlou said in a tweet on Wednesday that the Islamic Revolution of Iran has successfully repeated itself in Yemen.

“The Islamic Revolution took place in order to eliminate domestic tyranny & foreign domination to help the oppressed nations, which frightened the global arrogance & the Zionists from repeating [itself] in Yemen. The Islamic Revolution won and the aggression against it is the biggest reason to prove that,” the Iranian ambassador tweeted Wednesday as Iran celebrated the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution which toppled the U.S.-backed Pahlavi regime in 1979.

Earlier in late January, the Iranian diplomat hailed the expansion of ties between Iran and Yemen on the eve of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

“On the forty-second anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, we are witnessing the expansion of cooperation between the two friendly and brotherly nations of Iran and Yemen, despite the opposition and conspiratorial machinations of global arrogance and its regional clients,” Irlou tweeted on January 30.

Also in January, the Ambassador called for an end to the Yemen war, underlining that the United States has played a pivotal role in increasing the suffering of the Yemeni people.