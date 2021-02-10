SEO to hold International Conference on Financing

TEHRAN- Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) will hold the online International Conference on Financing on February 15, the organization’s International Affairs Department announced on Tuesday.

Having the pragmatic approaches to emerging issues, the online conference’s main pivots include optimal models of financing, risk management, and the role of Fintech in expanding and deepening market.

Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi, the head of SEO, Hossein Abdoh Tabrizi, a former member of Iran’s Exchange and Securities High Council, Bahador Bijani, the advisor to the SEO’s head in the international affairs and foreign investment issues, will deliver speeches in the event.

Farhad Morsali is the scientific secretary of the conference, and Amin Azarian is the executive secretary of the event.

Iranian and foreign experts will discuss the aforesaid issues in three separate panels in the conference.

