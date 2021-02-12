In search of the Truth
February 12, 2021 - 11:55
Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi played a significant part in the uprising — led by the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini — that overthrew the U.S.-backed Pahlavi regime in 1979.
Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi, a philosopher, and political theorist founded the Baqir-ul-Uloom Institute and then the Imam Khomeini Education and Research Institute in Qom. He also served as a member of the Assembly of Experts and the Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution.
In a message on January 3, the Leader termed Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi as a prominent thinker, a qualified manager, with an eloquent language in expressing truth and perseverance in the right path.
Mesbah Yazdi died on January 1 at the age of 85 due to gastrointestinal disease.
Leave a Comment