General Soleimani guarded religion on the ground: president

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has praised General Qaaem Soleimani, equating him with a senior cleric renowned for his theological theorization.

Speaking before noon on Saturday at the International Congress in Honor of Allamah Mohammad Taghi Mesbah Yazdi, Ayatollah Raisi stated, “Just as Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi protected the borders of religion in the field of thought, Martyr Qasem Soleimani, as a man in the field, showed his practical commitment to these ideas and thoughts and guarding the religion in the field and he became the symbol of adherence to the principle of Guardianship and the leader.”

Ayatollah Raisi also described the different rounds of Velayat Scheme as one of the most valuable and effective heritages of Allamah Mesbah Yazdi and said, “The Velayat Scheme is one of the achievements that should be well honored and continued,” according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

The president said, “I ask God Almighty to grant us the opportunity and recognition of the path that Ayatollah Mesbah drew in the field of opinion and thought, which Haj Qasem Soleimani was a follower of in practice.”

Ayatollah Raisi said Allamah Mesbah Yazdi “explained responsibility and duty in the implementation of Islamic laws without fear of others and in the best way.”

In September last year, Ayatollah Raisi praised the role General Soleimani and his comrade Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis played in the fight against the Daesh terrorist group. “Were it not for the sacrifices of the two martyrs, Soleimani and al-Mohadis, Daesh would have been a neighbor of Europe,” the president said.

The Deputy Commander of the Quds Force in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Fallahzadeh, has recently told Al-Ahed News that the “aim of assassinating martyr Soleimani was to extinguish the flame of the resistance, bring about geopolitical transformations in the region, and block the way for the Islamic Revolution and obstruct the path of its progress.”

“Both the Zionist entity and America are under the illusion that they are able to destroy the wheels of progress of the Islamic Revolution, but in light of our belief and under the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution, they will not be able to achieve any of their miserable plans,” Fallahzadeh added. “We will continue on this path until the appearance of Imam Mahdi.”