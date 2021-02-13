Iran to send eight skiers to Alpine World Championships

TEHRAN – Iran will send four men and four women skiers to the 2021 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships.

The competitions have gotten underway in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy from Feb. 8 and will last until Feb. 21.

Porya Saveh Shemshaki, Morteza Jafari, Behnam Kia Shemshaki and Nima Baha will compete in the championships as Iran’s men team and the women’s team consists of Atefeh Ahmadi, Marjan Kalhor, Forough Abbasi and Sadaf Saveh Shemshaki.

The Iranian skiers will compete in two events of giant slalom and slalom.

The Iranian delegation will travel to Italy on Feb. 16.