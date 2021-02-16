Iranian skiers to participate at FIS Nordic World Ski Championships

TEHRAN – Iran will send eight skiers to the 42nd FIS Nordic World Ski Championships.

The Championships will be held from Feb. 22 to March 7 in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Sattar Seid, Danial Saveh Shemshaki, Yasin Shemshaki and Alireza Moghdid will represent Iran’s men’s team and Samaneh Beirami Baher, Sahel Tir, Zahra Saveh Shemshaki and Farzaneh Reza Soltani will take part at the competition as Iran’s women’s team.

It will be the third time Oberstdorf hosted the world championships, the event having been hosted the championships two times in 1987 and 2005.