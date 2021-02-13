Prints by Iranian, international artists on view at Fajr Festival of Visual Arts

TEHRAN – The 13th Fajr Festival of Visual Arts, underway in the Saba Art and Cultural Institute, is hanging a collection of prints by a number of Iranian and international artists in a special section.

Lieve Cosyns, Alwin Viaene, Barbara Lambert, Jan Vermandere, Kara Van Reusel, Mieke De Maeyer, Evan Rosato, Stef Bossuyt, Arielle Amir, Bernadette Colburn, Rebecca Giles, Lisa Hamilton, Rachel Hoffman, Emma Kellerdori Miller, Hayley Murphy, Christine Petty and Katrina Simonsen are among the international artists whose artworks are on view at the exhibit.

The Iranian artists include Farahnaz Rahmati, Nazanin Enayat, Donya Gorji, Kimia Kazemi, Khatereh Lotfi, Aanaali Vakili, Mojdeh Suri and Maryam Yasliani.

Veteran artist Ahmad Vakili is the curator of the exhibition.

Vakili is an outstanding printmaker in Iran. He is a graduate of art and has held several solo exhibits in different galleries in Iran. He has also participated in several international festivals.



Several workshops on linocut and lithography have also been arranged during the festival.

The festival is displaying works by Iranian artists who have been honored at international art events across the world in 2019 and 2020.

Over 160 artworks by 67 artists of various fields of visual arts have been put on display in a special section entitled “World Stars of Iranian Art”.

The section features works in the forms of photography, cartoon, illustration, painting, calligraphy and miniature, all of which have been acclaimed at international events in various countries, including Kirghizia, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey.

Coronavirus restrictions and the pandemic have given the artists more opportunities to create artworks. Some of the artworks on the theme of COVID-19 have been showcased in a special section.

The festival will be running until February 18.

Photo: Art enthusiasts visit an exhibition of prints by Iranian and foreign artists during the 13th Fajr Festival of Visual Arts at the Saba Art and Cultural Institute in Tehran on February 6, 2021. (Tasnim/Nasser Jafari)

