Minister says Oman ready to salvage JCPOA

TEHRAN – Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi has expressed his country’s readiness to save the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers.

He said Oman was ready to help with rescuing the nuclear deal, fraying since 2018 when Trump withdrew the United States from the pact, but felt that existing U.S. communication lines with Tehran could suffice, according to a Reuters report.

Responding to a question on the chance of Oman mediating in new efforts to restore the nuclear deal, the chief Omani diplomat said Muscat has a very good relationship with both Tehran and Washington and was ready to assist if needed.

“I believe the channels are open directly between the foreign policy teams in Washington and Iran. I see no reason why those channels can’t be reactivated,” Busaidi told the Atlantic Council event.

Oman played a pivotal role in facilitating the nuclear talks leading up to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Busaidi said always encourages dialogue.

“Omani foreign policy has always sought to maintain and encourage dialogue between as wide a number of parties as possible,” he pointed out.

SM/PA