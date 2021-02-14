Iranian ambassador meets Yemen FM

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador to Yemen, Hassan Irlou, met with Yemeni Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Saturday to discuss cooperation between Tehran and Sanaa and the latest developments in the region including the Persian Gulf, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.

During the meeting, the two officials also examined the results of the recent visit by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths to Tehran.

The Iranian ambassador reiterated Tehran’s long-held position for a political solution to the Yemen crisis, noting that there is no military solution for what has happened in Yemen.

Griffiths began a two-day visit to Iran in the first week of February to discuss issues related to the Yemen crisis.

During his first visit, the UN official met with senior Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his special assistant Ali-Asghar Khaji.

Zarif and Griffiths discussed the latest status of the Yemen crisis, and explored avenues to achieve peace and stability in the Arab country, according to a statement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry following the meeting.

The chief Iranian diplomat highlighted the developments following the beginning of the Yemen crisis, especially the history of Iran's moves and initiatives in these years through different channels, and elaborated on the Islamic Republic's viewpoint regarding the need to end this big humanitarian crisis in the region, and the necessity of mitigating the pains and problems of the deprived people of Yemen.

Zarif noted that a political solution, rather than an imposed war, is the only way to resolve the Yemen crisis.

Iran’s top diplomat said Tehran is fully prepared to support any effective role played by the UN in settling the crisis considering the very difficult conditions caused by the war and economic siege imposed on the people of Yemen.

The UN envoy, in turn, highlighted the importance of being aware of Iran's views on the establishment of peace and calm in Yemen.

He also elaborated on the UN's viewpoint on the settlement of the Yemen crisis through the establishment of a ceasefire, delivery of economic aid and resumption of political talks.

Immediately after Saudi Arabia led a war against Yemen in March 2015 to restore a government loyal to Riyadh, Iran presented a four-point plan to the UN to end the war. Iran's proposal called for the cessation of hostilities and an immediate end to all foreign military attacks, direct delivery of medical and humanitarian aid, the resumption of political talks and the creation of a broad Yemeni unity government.

"It is imperative for the international community to get more effectively involved in ending the senseless aerial attacks and establishing a ceasefire," Zarif wrote in a letter to then UN chief Ban Ki-moon in April 2015.

On Wednesday, Ambassador Irlou noted that the Islamic Revolution of Iran has successfully inspired the Yemeni people to stage their own Islamic revolution.

“The Islamic Revolution took place in order to eliminate domestic tyranny & foreign domination to help the oppressed nations, which frightened the global arrogance & the Zionists from repeating [itself] in Yemen. The Islamic Revolution won and the aggression against it is the biggest reason to prove that,” the Iranian ambassador tweeted as Iran celebrated the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution which toppled the U.S.-backed Pahlavi regime.

Earlier in late January, the Iranian diplomat hailed the expansion of ties between Iran and Yemen on the eve of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

“On the forty-second anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, we are witnessing the expansion of cooperation between the two friendly and brotherly nations of Iran and Yemen, despite the opposition and conspiratorial machinations of global arrogance and its regional clients,” Irlou tweeted on January 30.