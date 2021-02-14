Rouhani congratulates Serbia on National Day

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sent a congratulatory message to his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic felicitating him and his people on the National Day of Serbia.

In his message, Rouhani hoped for the promotion of political, economic and cultural cooperation with the Republic of Serbia.

“I hope the bilateral relations would further grow and become stronger in all political, economic and cultural fields considering the two countries’ ample capacities and in light of joint efforts,” President Rouhani wrote.

The Iranian president also wished Vucic health and success and hoped for the Serbian nation’s prosperity and happiness.