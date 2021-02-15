ICCIMA law to be amended toward strengthening private sector

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has formed a joint committee with the Research Center of the Iranian parliament, the parliament’s Economic Committee, and the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry for reviewing and amending the chamber’s law with the aim of strengthening the private sector.

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, the plan for amending the ICCIMA regulations was reviewed and discussed in a meeting between the parliament’s Economic Committee members and the representatives of the private sector including the ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie.

A suggestion for amending the ICCIMA law, which was passed nearly 30 years ago, has been proposed by a number of MPs recently, but representatives of the private sector in ICCIMA have long submitted a request to amend the current chamber law.

In the meeting, held on Monday, finally a plan to amend this law was put on the agenda.

All speakers at the meeting stressed the need to strengthen the ICCIMA as the oldest and largest representative of the private sector in the country and to maintain the chamber's independent identity.

Based on the decision of the parliament’s Economic Committee, the task of reviewing the details of the plan for amending the ICCIMA law and completing it was entrusted to a joint working group whose members are representatives of the parliament’s Research Center, ICCIMA Research Center, the parliament’s Economic Committee and the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade.

Speaking in the gathering, Mohammad Reza Pour-Ebrahimi, the chairman of the parliament’s Economic Committee, noted that the purpose of approving the general amendments to the ICCIMA law is to improve the capabilities of the private sector and eliminate existing weaknesses, so all materials of the current plan and future proposals will be measured by this criterion.

According to him, it was decided that the details of the plan would be considered by the parliament’s Economic Committee after reviewing it in early next year (begins on March 21).

EF/MA