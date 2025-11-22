MPs ponder response to IAEA’s anti-Iran resolution 

TEHRAN – The National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament categorically condemned the recently adopted anti-Iran resolution by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), after beginning the process to devise an appropriate response.

Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson for the committee, dismissed the resolution as politically motivated and illegal, highlighting the need to show a strong and deterrent reaction to the move. He made the comments following an extraordinary session of the committee attended by Iranian deputy foreign minister and the deputy head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. Rezaei had previously suggested that Tehran leave the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

“This session was held in order to review the IAEA’s recent resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he explained.

The IAEA’s Board of Governors on Thursday narrowly approved the resolution drafted by the European Troika - France, Germany and the UK - and the United States—passing 19–3 with 12 abstentions—that urges Tehran to “without delay” report on its enriched uranium stockpile and facilities damaged in the June military aggression by Israel and the U.S., while omitting any mention of Iran’s longstanding cooperation with the agency.

“In the meeting [of the committee], Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi presented a report on the trend of the adoption of the [IAEA’s anti-Iran] resolution and called it illegal,” added Rezaei. He added Iran will definitely give the necessary response.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has already condemned the move, saying it proves that the U.S. and the European Troika are bent on misusing the IAEA to mount pressure on Iran.

In a statement, the ministry said the resolution violates the fundamental principles of the NPT, which grants member states the right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the United States and the European troika "killed" a new cooperation agreement Iran had signed with the IAEA in Cairo through their provocative actions. In a post on his X account on Friday, Araghchi accused the U.S. and the E3 of assaulting diplomacy at every step and of bringing about the collapse of the Cairo agreement.

The accord established a new framework for cooperation after Iranian lawmakers suspended engagement with the IAEA following the U.S.-Israeli strikes in June. Several Iranian officials have revealed that the locations of many attacked sites were known only to Iran and the IAEA, and that the UN nuclear watchdog leaked that information to the regime. Iranians also reported finding confidential letters Tehran had sent to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in the occupied territories during an intelligence operation carried out before the war.

