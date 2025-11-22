Avaye Mahan Orchestra performs Malaysian composer P. Ramlee’s songs in Tehran

TEHRAN – The Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran organized the program “Irama Malaysia,” an orchestral rendition of selected P. Ramlee’s songs, on November 20 and 21, at the Nemaud Performing Art Center.

At the event, Avaye Mahan Orchestra, conducted by Nima Fatehi, performed eight pieces composed by the renowned Malaysian composer P. Ramlee for the first time in Iran.

In his opening remarks on Friday, Khairi Omar, the Ambassador of Malaysia to Iran, said: “Tonight, we gather together to experience the soul of our nation – Malaysia – not through a speech, but through a symphony which is without doubt closer to the harmony of life among humans all around the globe”.

“We are here to celebrate the immortal legacy of Malaysia’s greatest artistic/musical icon, P. Ramlee, as he was commonly known, through a breathtaking journey, that is, his most beloved compositions, re-imagined through a full orchestral rendition,” he added.

“This performance is more than a concert, it is a story of endless practicing with undefined challenges for an artist who, over the years, had become an icon not only for Malaysia, but undisputedly as part of Asian music’s history,” the ambassador noted.

“Through this orchestral tapestry, we witness the full spectrum of P. Ramlee’s creativity and ingenuity, a man who gave voice to our deepest emotions, from the most personal to the universally Malaysian. “

Teuku Zakaria bin Teuku Nyak Puteh, better known by his stage name P. Ramlee, (1929-1973) was a Malaysian actor, filmmaker, musician, and composer. Born in Penang, Malaya, he is regarded as a prominent icon in Southeast Asia.

P. Ramlee's career in the entertainment industry spanned from the late 1940s until his death in 1973. He made significant contributions to the Malayan-Singaporean film industries, starring in and directing numerous films that are considered classics today.

In addition to his film career, P. Ramlee was also a prolific musician, composing over 350 songs. His music often incorporated traditional Malay elements and became immensely popular across Southeast Asia. His versatility and talent earned him numerous awards and accolades throughout his life.

P. Ramlee's legacy continues to influence and inspire new generations of artists in the region. His films and music remain beloved, and his contributions to the cultural heritage of Malaysia, Singapore, and the broader Malay-speaking world (Nusantara) are celebrated to this day.

At the end of the performance, Khairi Omar said, in his closing remarks, “You have journeyed with us through the heart of Malaysian symphonic culture, not as observers, but as honored guests within a living legacy”.

“Through the genius of P. Ramlee, reborn through the power of a complete orchestra, you have experienced the full spectrum of our national spirit — from the playful and comedic to the deeply poetic and profound numbers,” he underlined.

“It was a testament to the timeless power of art that transcends generations and borders. You heard the universal languages of love, hope, and longing, all woven into the unique and beautiful tapestry that is Malaysia,” the ambassador emphasized.

Nima Fatehi, 44, is an Iranian choir director, composer, conductor, and pianist. He holds a master’s degree in music composition from the University of Tehran. He founded Avaye Mahan in 2007. He has participated with this team in several international festivals and held several concerts in diverse styles at different venues.

He has participated in classes and workshops, studied choir and orchestra with masters like Nader Mashayekhi, Nasir Heydarian, Thomas Caplin, Henry Pompido, John Schumacher, and Wolfgang Vangenroth. He has written and arranged many songs for choir, piano, ensemble, and orchestra.

Caption: Khairi Omar, the Ambassador of Malaysia to Iran, speaks at “Irama Malaysia” on November 21 in Tehran.

